MACON, Ga. — On Friday morning, community leaders gathered together to cut ribbon on five newly built tiny homes. Now, 945 Maynard Street is the address of Maynard Village, a small neighborhood dedicated to ending homelessness.

The project was a collective effort between the Macon-Bibb government, River Edge Behavioral Health Center, and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs Continuum of Care.

"We're just excited and ready for our clients to move in," River Edge Director of Permanent Supportive Housing Nykhia Burke-Cummings said.

The tiny homes are 400 square feet with a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, washing machine, and dryer. One of the homes is also wheelchair accessible.

The homes are designed to help people dealing with homelessness and mental health issues.

"Until a person has a stable home they cannot work on their mental health recovery or their substance abuse recovery," Burke-Cummings said. "This is the first step in that and once people get stable housing that then falls into place and they're able to get to a normal life."

Burke-Cummings will be in charge of selecting residents for the tiny homes and expects people to move in by September 1.

Burke-Cummings will be in charge of selecting residents for the tiny homes and expects people to move in by September 1.

