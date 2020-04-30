MACON, Ga. — One man is helping the United Way raise money for the COVID-19 relief fund.

He got a website up and going is donating a portion of the profits because he feels strongly about the 478 area code.

One of the organizations the United Way helps right now is NewTown Macon. NewTown says for $225, they can help four businesses reopen during this COVID-19 pandemic by giving them individual counseling. Matt Smith started a website and he's already earned enough to make that happen.

"I love website design and I love T-shirt design," Matt said with a smile.

Smith works for Mercer University, but in his downtime, he combined his two loves and created VeryGeorgia.com.

The site mostly sells Georgia T-shirts with different area codes on them. Macon has a heavy presence.

"I think people really like to rally around their hometown or where they live, and I've seen it, people that don't live in Macon anymore are still drawn to that area code and that's kind of neat," Matt said.

He's banking on that pride to help out during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Recently, I've been motivated to give back to the community," he said.

His profits go into the United Way's COVID-19 general fund, but Matt holds a special place in his heart for downtown businesses because he's lived here all his life, walked the streets, and eaten in places along the way.

"I think they're the lifeblood of Macon, especially downtown. I'm a lifelong Maconite and I've seen the city grow, and a lot of that is due to local restaurants and small businesses," Matt surmised.

If you opt to plunk down money for a shirt or a hat, think of it as a win-win situation.

"They can get something neat to have, but at the same time, feel good about spending their money on something that also goes to help," he said.

RELATED: Macon’s Coliseum hospital locations consolidate staff, services

RELATED: 2020 Southeast Little League regional tournament canceled

RELATED: Little League World Series canceled for 1st time in history

RELATED: Georgia's shelter-in-place order expires Thursday | What it means for you at home

RELATED: Mercer School of Medicine graduate enters workforce in midst of pandemic

RELATED: Mercer medical students start GACovidSitters to help healthcare workers with child care

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.