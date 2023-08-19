Two people shot after firing at each other at Pacific Park Apartments on 1205 Leverette Road in Warner Robins

Warner Robins police say it happened Friday, August 18 at the Pacific Park Apartments

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In a release Warner Robins police say two people shot at each other Friday August, 18.

It happened at Pacific Park Apartments on 1205 Leverette Road.

Both victims were sent to the hospital and as of 12:00 a.m. ET August 18 and are stable.

Both people involved know each other and it's not being unknown to a random incident.

Det. T. Broussard is the the investing detective and if you have information related to this case they ask you contact him at (478) 302-5380.

Or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

