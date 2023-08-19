Two people shot after firing at each other at Pacific Park Apartments on 1205 Leverette Road in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In a release Warner Robins police say two people shot at each other Friday August, 18.
It happened at Pacific Park Apartments on 1205 Leverette Road.
Both victims were sent to the hospital and as of 12:00 a.m. ET August 18 and are stable.
Both people involved know each other and it's not being unknown to a random incident.
Det. T. Broussard is the the investing detective and if you have information related to this case they ask you contact him at (478) 302-5380.
Or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.
Related Articles
WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:
RELATED: Some Central Georgia cities have qualification deadlines for upcoming November elections. Here are the positions up for grab
RELATED: 'Looking for safety': One Houston County school recognized for 20 years of perfect health inspection scores
RELATED: Man sentenced to 20 years for hitting, killing woman with car in Cordele and driving away. Here's what we know
RELATED: 'Bring my baby back home' | Father of 2-year-old missing DeKalb boy arrested; child still missing, police say
13WMAZ+
Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.
This allows you to watch more 13WMAZ on-demand and access your favorite 13WMAZ shows like Central Georgia Focus and our More Than a Number special.
Here is more on our 13WMAZ+ app and how you can download it today: