MACON, Ga. — Visit Macon will be auctioning off 10 decorated guitars in May to raise money for the Main Street Christmas Light Show Extravaganza, but they need the help of local artists.

They're looking for 10 artists to decorate the acoustic guitars as a part of their Art Guitar Competition.

Steven Fulbright, director of tourism at Visit Macon, says they're open to all design ideas and experience levels.

"What we're asking for is for the artists that submit to be as creative as they possibly can. They can be decoupage, it can be painted, they can interpret music in any way, they can adhere things to the guitar, they can put pottery on it, they can deconstruct it," Fulbright said. "We're looking for creative representations of Macon's culture."

Artists must submit their design ideas no later than March 15 to be considered for the competition and the 10 artists chosen to carry out their designs will be entered into a competition for cash prizes.

First place gets $500, second place gets $250 and third place gets $125.

Come May 10, the guitars will be publicly displayed and auctioned off.

Fulbright says they wanted the auction money to go towards the downtown light show because it's a family friendly event that draws thousands of people every year.

"The light show is a new product for us and we have been so fortunate to see not only people come from all over Macon and Middle Georgia, but from all over the state to come see the light show and experience downtown in a really new and unique way that they haven't seen it before," Fulbright said.

Fulbright says collaboration is important in the community to be able to show off Macon's rich culture.

"I'm really excited about this, because I'm excited to see artists' interpretations of our community in a positive way," Fulbright said.

Visit Macon is also looking for an artist to transform the back wall of their building into a mural. For this, Fulbright says they are looking for experienced muralists. The deadline to apply for the mural is March 1.

Design ideas for guitars and the mural, applications and questions can be emailed to sfulbright@visitmacon.org

