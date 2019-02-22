WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins will have its inaugural Black History parade on Saturday.

The parade will begin at the intersection of South Young Avenue and North Davis Drive and end at 110 Vickie Lynn Drive.

The parade will honor some of the contributions and achievements of African Americans.

Local businesses and organizations will also show significant events in Black History, beginning with 1619.

The Warner Robins Police Department said in a news release that beginning at 9 a.m., several roads will be closed for the parade.

Around 9 a.m., Young Avenue will be closed from Myrtle Street to Davis Drive.

At 9:45 a.m., Davis Drive will be closed from Thomas Boulevard to Ignico Drive.

There will also be traffic interruptions on Green Street at Davis Drive. All roads should reopen by noon on Saturday.