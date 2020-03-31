MACON, Ga. — While everyone is staying socially-distant at home, many people are really starting to miss the freedom of the great outdoors.

Well, the people at Bike Walk Macon have a solution for that. The non-profit organization is now posting virtual tour videos on their Facebook page.

Bike Walk Macon also wants to help Central Georgians find places where it's safe to walk around.

The idea came from engagement coordinator Koryn Young.

"We're showing people that they can get out and bike, they can get out and bike in a safe way," says Young. "You can social distance very easily and still take care of your mental and physical health."

In the virtual tours, community members simply stream or post videos of their view as they walk and bike around Central Georgia.

So far, Bike Walk Macon already has videos of Tattnall Square Park, Rose Hill Cemetery, and Amerson River Park.

"While we're having to social distance, everyone is finding ways to be interactive with their communities," says Young. "Biking and walking are a great way to do that."

Bike Walk Macon plans on posting at least three virtual tours to their Facebook page each week.

Anyone can participate in the virtual tours. If you would like to host a bike or nature walk with Bike Walk Macon, just email koryn@bikewalkmacon.com.

