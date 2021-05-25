It may be difficult for kids to break pandemic screen time habits

Too much screen time can lead to health issues for kids--here are some tips as we transition back to in-person socialization.

The pandemic forced kids to rely on digital devices for almost every aspect of life.

On top of watching TV, playing video games and scrolling social media, many kids went to school online or visited with friends and family on video chat in lieu of regular social interaction.

And now that we're returning to real-life social events, it may be difficult to break these screen time habits formed during the pandemic.

Why is it a problem?

Some doctors say too much screen time can cause long-term problems like nearsightedness. Other researchers warn that certain types of digital content can even have addictive qualities.

Plus with prolonged isolation during the pandemic, kids may have a hard time switching gears from digital interaction to in-person interaction.

Screen time can definitely take a toll on children’s mental health, says Dr. Jennifer Katzenstein, director of psychology and neuropsychology at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

Hunching down to look at phones, tablets, or laptops can also cause neck and back pain in kids, according to doctors at Johns Hopkins All Children's.

Harvard Medical School professor and Digital Wellness Lab founder, Michael Rich, argues that screen time itself is not inherently harmful, but rather that the context of the content that kids are consuming can cause problems, Axios reports.

In 2018, the World Health Organization classified "gaming disorder" as a diagnosis in which gaming can cause "distress or significant impairment in personal, family, social, educational or occupational functioning."

This includes insufficient physical activity, unhealthy diet, problems with eyesight or hearing, sleep deprivation, aggressive behavior and depression, according to WHO.

Rich told Axios that problematic media use is not limited to games, but also includes social media and "information binging," which includes spending too much time watching YouTube videos or reading Reddit threads.

How to cut back on screen time

Doctors recommend a few different strategies to help kids transition away from spending so much time on their digital devices.

Include the child in conversations about setting screen time limits, so they feel involved in the plan. Robyn Mehlenbeck, director of George Mason University's Center for Psychological Services, told Axios that a good idea is to let kids choose what kind of screen time they want(ie. watching TV or playing video games.)

in conversations about setting screen time limits, so they feel involved in the plan. Robyn Mehlenbeck, director of George Mason University's Center for Psychological Services, told Axios that a good idea is to let kids choose what kind of screen time they want(ie. watching TV or playing video games.) Set rules for when devices can be used. Doctors at Johns Hopkin's All Children's say a good idea is to put screens away when getting ready for school or stop using devices an hour before bedtime.

for when devices can be used. Doctors at Johns Hopkin's All Children's say a good idea is to put screens away when getting ready for school or stop using devices an hour before bedtime. Use timers. Most digital devices have tools that allow you to see how much time is spent on each app and let you set limits for certain programs. Here's how to manage "Screen Time" on Apple devices. Regular clocks or kitchen timers can also be effective.

Most digital devices have tools that allow you to see how much time is spent on each app and let you set limits for certain programs. Here's how to manage "Screen Time" on Apple devices. Regular clocks or kitchen timers can also be effective. Set a good example. Kids take cues from adults in their lives, so if you cut back your own screen time, your kids are more likely to follow suit, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Researchers say it's a good idea to find a happy medium with screen time. Many kids use it as a tool to stay connected to friends or family. A lot of middle and high school students do most of their work online as well.

“There could be a component of social withdrawal when teens are not on social media and that prevents them from engaging with their peers the way that other peers are. Alternatively, there’s also data that suggests if you’re on screens or social media more, then you’re not playing outside as much or doing other activities that otherwise might protect you from depression," Dr. Jennifer Katzenstein said.