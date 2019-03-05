DUBLIN, Ga. — A concerned Laurens County citizen is asking questions about the condition of the Dublin-Laurens Museum.

"I think anybody would wonder, you come to a museum and it's closed, why," John Hall said.

Hall has called Dublin home for 11 years and has some questions.

"People come to town during Saint Patrick's Day and that is what really sparked my interest," Hall said.

Hall says when he saw the condition of the museum, he started to get worried.

"I noticed over the walkway thing, all of the steps were broken," Hall said.

When we checked, the doors to the museum were locked, so Hall wants to know is the museum closed.

Scott Thompson, the former president of the county historical society, says the museum is open during various time, just not on a regular basis.

Dublin City Manager Lance Jones says they originally helped purchase the house off Bellevue Avenue putting up about $140,000 and giving the organization $7,500 of funding each year.

Jones says the historical society is a nonprofit, meaning they raise money to keep everything running.

"I would just like to see the place operational, functional, and open five days a week," Hall said.

Thompson says he understands there is discussion happening about reopening the museum on a regular basis soon.

