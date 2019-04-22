ATLANTA — ATLANTA – The flowers are blooming and the bees are swarming, but a cluster of honey bees outside of your home is no need to panic.

It may be unsettling to see 20,000 bees gathered in a tree or on your car bumper, but bee experts say the swarming insects have no interest in harming you, and it’s best to just leave them alone.

Why?

“Don’t bother them,” says beekeeper Bobby Chaisson. “Just let ‘em hang there.

Chaisson runs Georgia Bee Removal. He will relocate a swarm that is making a homeowner uncomfortable, but he says in most cases the bees are just there for a brief respite and are not likely to attack.

It’s not unusual for honeybees to outgrow a hive. When they do, a few of them will strike out in search of a new place while the others load up on honey.

Eventually, they meet up to discuss the possibilities. They will gather at a “rest stop” that might be a tree branch, a birdbath, or the bumper of a car.

Chaisson says they’re too fat and tired to do much.

“It’s like when you and I are full after dinner, all we want to do is sit down,” says Chaisson. “Typically, they’re so full of honey they can’t bend over to sting you.”

If they stay more than a day, Chaisson or other bee experts will lure them away or shake them off of their resting spot.

Don’t provoke them.

Sometimes, a swarm will make their way inside the walls of your home. If they do that, they’re planning to stay.

Lucky for you, there are people who know what to do.

