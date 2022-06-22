"It'll provide structure for kids" Wilkinson County School District extends its summer school program

The summer program normally lasts for two weeks but this year it's been extended.

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — Wilkinson County School District's summer program normally lasts for two weeks. For the first time in a few years, they chose to extend it through June.

This decision was made for kids to get the extra help they need after the milestones standardized test scores showed some weaknesses.

"I think it's a pretty good idea. It'll provide structure for kids that have a lot to do over the summer," Kimberly Prosser said. "A lot of bad stuff happens over the summer when kids aren't in school."

She has a rising 4th grader at Wilkinson primary school. Her son Colby is in the district's summer school program.

It normally ends around the second week of June, but Wilkinson County Superintendent Aaron Geter says they wanted to give the students more help.

"After talking it out with our administrative team and our cabinet we felt as though if we could keep those kids for the entire month of June then we could really improve math and literacy and those foundational skills they need going to the next grade level," said Geter.

The idea is to make sure the students are prepared to make it to the next grade level next school year.

"Generally when you come back to school in the fall you have to bring those kids back up to a certain point to move them forward with that grade level, so we started trying to pre-teach for the upcoming school year," said Geter.

Parents like Prosser appreciate that decision, especially to keep her son's mind active.

"I just didn't want him sitting around not doing anything sitting on the phone watching YouTube every day," Prosser said. "It's okay for some kids, but as far as my son goes we like having stuff to do."

Teachers are working with around 200 kids pre-K through 8th grade. The teachers are staffed based on how many children are in each school.

They take field trips to visit places all around Central Georgia on Fridays. The extended summer program ends June 30th.