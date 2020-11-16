'We're going to do it for her': Fort Valley woman hosts third annual 'Feed the City' event in memory of daughter

Thanksgiving is around the corner, and one Houston County woman is prepping for her annual event, but this year had more obstacles than usual.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A Fort Valley native is hosting her Feed the City event for the third year at the Austin Theater, but she says this year will be different than the others.

Breion Banks says she knew from a young age that she wanted to give back to the city that raised her.

"Growing up, I didn't have the best life, but my parents did the best that they could for me," she said. "I always said that when I get in a position to give back, it's God's work, that's what I wanna do."

Banks says it started when people in the community asked her for extra food or plates.

She made a post on Facebook, asking for people to help her serve Fort Valley and It took off.

"I think we fed about 279 the first year I did it, last year I did it, we did like 403, this year I'm pushing 500 or more," Banks said.

She says this year's event almost didn't happen.

Banks says three months ago, her 26-year-old daughter, Arkevia, died suddenly from an undiagnosed respiratory problem.

"They kept saying, 'No pulse, try again, no pulse try again', and they tried almost nine, 10 times. Something happened, but they wouldn't say, I remember them saying, 'Code red'," she said.

Banks says she had no desire to organize another event this fall, but her family gave her the motivation, saying this year, the event will be for in memory of her daughter.

"It's like a confirmation. I got to praying about it, so I just put back on Facebook again, I said, 'Hey you guys, I know it's last minute, honestly I wasn't intending to Feed the City, but my heart, I think this is God telling me to go ahead and do it'," Banks said. "And I had over 60 people again just jump right back up."

She says there will be a special tribute as the food is served.

"We're going to do it for her. We're going to release balloons during the time we're doing that," Banks said.