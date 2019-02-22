Memories from your childhood could be worth some major cash.

Some Disney VHS tapes could be worth a pretty penny.

Hold on, before you head to storage and grab your old VHS tapes, you should know not all movies will have a nice price tag attached to them.

eBay reports that the Disney "Black Diamond Collection” is valuable. These movies were released between 1984 to 1994 and have the black diamond on the case or on the tape, according to WJXT.

Tapes with the black diamond logo could be worth anywhere from $50 to $250, according to eBay.

Another logo to check for is “A Walt Disney Classic” on the tapes themselves.

A big money maker is a rare or discontinued print for the VHS tape’s cover. Those are the movies that had the artwork changed on the cover while it was on shelves.

WJAX reports “The Little Mermaid” artwork cover that was first released, then banned, could be worth up to $3,200.

The most valuable piece of classic Walt Disney VHS history is the black diamond version of “101 Dalmatians.” That particular VHS can be worth up to $6,000, according to thegamer.com.

Like we said earlier, don’t go rounding up all your Disney VHS’s like you struck gold just yet — keep in mind somebody will have to offer to buy it from you.

For now, that could be troublesome because nobody really uses VCRs anymore, so the tapes are considered more of antiques.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.