Over $100K in federal grant money helps Montezuma Fire Department breathe easier

Fire Chief Roy Yoder said the money will be used to replace air tanks.

MONTEZUMA, Ga. — A federal grant of $105,942 will help a Central Georgia fire department spend more time putting out fires.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded the Assistance to Firefighters Grant to the city of Montezuma.

Fire Chief Roy Yoder said the grant will help his department purchase new air tanks, which will give his first responders more air time while fighting smokey fires.

The tanks they currently have hold 2,216 psi of air, which equates to 30 minutes of air while fighting fires. The new tanks will have 45 minutes of air thanks to their 4,500 psi air tank.

Todd Poisson has served over two years with the department. He started volunteering before becoming a full-time staff member in July 2023.

He said, when fighting a fire, every minute matters.

"It's big for the community, in that, every firefighter that has to go into a situation, whether it be a burning car or a home, we've got an extra 15 minutes," Poisson said.

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop Jr. announced Montezuma's fire department was awarded the big check Wednesday.

Chief Yoder said winning the grant is a competitive process, and he's been intentional with his department's demands in mind.

In compliance with the National Fire Protection Association Standards, air tanks must be replaced every 15 years despite the functionality of the tank. One air tank can cost around $10,000, according to Poisson.

The tanks Montezumma's fire department is currently using have been around since 2010 and 2011. With less than two years left in the tanks' lifespan, the department reached out for help with purchasing new ones.

"Firefighters and fire departments can't afford it," Yoder said. "They're small. They don't have a lot of funds."