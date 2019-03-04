MACON, Ga. — Amazon now says its massive Macon distribution center will open sometime this summer.

The online retailer's original agreement with Macon-Bibb County said their location on Skipper Road would open by the start of this year, barring unforeseen problems.

RELATED: What's going on with the Amazon distribution center in Bibb County?

RELATED: Why Amazon is spending so much to rival Netflix

County officials then said they expected it would happen during the first quarter of the year.

By email, company spokeswoman Rachael Lighty said they expect to launch this summer.

She would not comment on the delay, except to say Amazon keeps its opening dates flexible based on changes in their network capacity.

She said they still expect to hire 500 people for the Bibb County distribution center and said they expect to release more hiring information soon.