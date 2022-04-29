As families struggle against high prices, Central Georgia food banks step up to help

The USDA predicted food to increase 5% and 6% in 2022.

EASTMAN, Ga. — Each week, the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, gives out free food through their mobile pantry throughout Central Georgia.

They had a stop in Dodge County where Susie McMullen drove up to the Dodge County Recreation Center at 7:30 a.m. to get some free produce and meat.

"And this food comes in very handy," McMullen said.

McMullen drove from Soperton to Eastman, which is about a 45-minute drive to visit the mobile pantry.

"I'm thankful that we have these food banks," McMullen said.

Earlier this year, the USDA predicted food prices would increase 5% and 6%. The price of meats like beef and chicken would increase by one percent or more between February and March. McMullen says eggs used to be $1.29 a carton and now, "they're almost $3 a carton."

Since the pandemic, the food bank has given out over 10 million meals for families in need. Isan Sampson is the community outreach supervisor for the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank. He says that increased food prices has caused some problems.

"We definitely feel the strain in it, but through donations and USDA product we are able to close that gap a little bit," Sampson said.

The mobile pantry gave out chicken, milk, and various produce. Sampson said by working with the agencies in Dodge County, they are able to feed people who are on a fixed income and are on a budget.

"It's an added incentive for the agency that we have established in Dodge County where they're able to do a little bit more in free giveaway," Sampson said.

McMullen said with inflation she has to be careful of how she spends her money.