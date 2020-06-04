FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Blue Bird operations at the company's Fort Valley location will be suspended for two weeks.

In a letter to employees Sunday, President and Chief Executive Officer Phil Horlock says the suspension applies to "most of our operation."

However, the letter says some critical work will continue as needed.

The letter acknowledges that Blue Bird's industry is considered critical and essential, so they are allowed to continue working under Governor Brian Kemp's shelter-in-place order.

Horlock says department leaders will give their team members more details about the suspension.

The letter says the company has taken steps to keep the facilities and its employees safe from COVID-19, like deep-cleaning, disinfecting, and checking employees' temperatures.

Horlock says the company made the decision to suspend operations based on "updated projections by public health officials" and "continued supply-chain disruptions."

The company will resume normal operations on Monday, April 20.