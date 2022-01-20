Airbnb announces where it will locate its Atlanta tech hub

The company said it had chosen an office space site in the Marietta Street Artery neighborhood west of Midtown.

ATLANTA — Airbnb identified Thursday where they plan to open a tech hub in Atlanta and said that the new office would likely open later this year.

The short-term rental platform originally announced its plans for an Atlanta office last year.

They said Thursday they have now picked out a location for the office in Atlanta's Marietta Street Artery neighborhood, at the corner of 14th Street and Howell Mill Road. The area of mixed-use shopping, housing and restaurant developments along Howell Mill is also frequently referred to as West Midtown.

The company said the space is affiliated with Georgia Tech.

"From its West Midtown office space affiliated with the Georgia Institute of Technology, the Atlanta Tech Hub will create new, high-skilled technical and non-technical roles, building on our commitment and investment in the city," a release said.

The company described the office space in its release.

"The space is in the mixed-use Interlock complex and is managed by Georgia Advanced Technology Ventures (GATV), an affiliate of the Georgia Institute of Technology," the release said. "GATV acquires and develops properties near the campus that addresses both Georgia Tech’s academic needs and that of technology companies interested in tapping into its research innovations and student talent."

Airbnb's plan is to open the office later in 2022, "subject to pandemic conditions."

“With the opening of our Atlanta Tech Hub, we hope to create many new high-skilled jobs over time and further expand our commitment to serving all stakeholders in Airbnb’s diverse community: Hosts, guests, communities, employees and shareholders,” Dave Stephenson, Airbnb's CFO, said in a statement. “Atlanta emerged as the perfect choice for our new Tech Hub because of its strong educational infrastructure and institutions committed to supporting communities of color.”