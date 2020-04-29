FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A food company is expanding its operations into Georgia with a $34 million investment in a Fulton County plant it will use to produce 580 million waffles a year, according to a release from Gov. Brian Kemp's office.

The Rochester, NY company Batter Up Foods will spend the money for its sister company, SatisPie, to establish their first location in Georgia.

The plant was described in the release as a 102,000 sq. ft. facility located in Fulton Industrial Park that has previously been used for food production.

It will create 162 new jobs, according to the governor's office. Those interested in the work are encouraged to reach out at jobs@batterupfods.com. A representative from the Georgia Department of Economic Development said the facility being upgraded was the old Kellogg plant on Bucknell Dr. SW and that "site renovations will begin soon."

Gov. Kemp said the company's decision to expand into Georgia was "testament to our outstanding workforce and pro-business environment."

Batter Up Foods CEO Mike Pinkowski said the company was "thrilled to establish this food processing facility in Fulton Industrial Park which will produce top of the line breakfast items for the world-class retailers we serve, while employing hundreds of workers in this area."

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Batter Up Foods to Fulton County,” said Al Nash, CEO of the Development Authority of Fulton County. “Their long-term investment is a testament to our skilled workforce and attractive existing infrastructure, both of which will continue to prove critical in the coming months and years.”

