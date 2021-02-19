'Every day is Black Friday': New liquidation store opens in Macon

Daily Dealz buys truckloads of stuff from different large retailers like Amazon, Target, Lowe’s and Home Depot, and sells it for less than $10

MACON, Ga. — A new liquidation center is open in Macon and people are getting items like housewares and headphones for less than $10.

Shadi Shahada is the part owner of Daily Dealz. They opened last month at 1605 Shurling Drive in Macon.

He says opening day went “great.”

“We didn’t expect to have as many people as we had, but we love the support,” he said.

Daily Dealz is a liquidation center. The store buys truckloads of stuff from different large retailers like Amazon, Target, Lowe’s, Home Depot, and more.

“What we do is we fill up our bins with all of these products and we sell them at one set price every day until all inventory is gone and we restock on Thursdays,” he said.

Shahada says people can find anything at Daily Dealz from pillows, comforters, and rugs to pots, pans, cell phones, and Bluetooth speakers or headphones.

“There’s all kinds of sorts of things. You can find clothing, you can find shoes, you can find jackets, you can find jeans, shirts,” he said.

Prices start at $10 on Fridays, $7 on Saturdays, $5 on Sundays, $3 on Monday, $1 on Tuesday and 50 cents on Wednesday.

Their slogan is 'Every day is Black Friday.'

“Basically, by Wednesday, we want everything to be gone,” Shahada said.

Shahada says it’s important to have a place like Daily Dealz in the community, especially during the pandemic.

“You’re buying products that you won’t be able to find at that cost and with the hard times that are going on these days, it helps the community afford stuff they can’t afford in retail stores,” he said.

Shahada says his family owns liquidation centers in several states across the United States. He moved back to Central Georgia from the Golden Coast about a year ago.

He did live in Macon at one point for around 15 years and says he’s happy to be back in the heart of the Peach State.

“I brought it to my hometown,” he said. “I usually open in bigger cities, but I decided to do one in Macon.”