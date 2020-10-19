These employers in Georgia have the most job openings right now

Today, nearly 175,000 jobs are listed online at EmployGeorgia.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Labor reported Oct. 15 that Peach State jobs were up 20,200 in September to reach a total of 4,461,400. Among the job increase, the private sector saw a positive jump of 28,000 jobs, according to a report in the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

Today, nearly 175,000 jobs are listed online at EmployGeorgia. This job total has more than doubled since the beginning of this pandemic from the April 2020 listing of just 73,000 jobs, the Georgia Department of Labor says.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle pulled the 25 employers in Georgia with the most available jobs posted on EmployGeorgia as of Oct. 15:

Company/job postings as of Oct. 15, 2020:

Grady Health System: 425 Mohawk Industries: 283 Northside Hospital: 274 Amazon: 246 Mueller Group LLC: 240 Goodwill: 237 Change Healthcare: 166 ABM Industries Inc.: 160 Georgia Tech: 151 Davita: 150 Five Star Senior Living Inc.: 142 Total System Services Inc.: 139 Americold: 116 Panera Bread: 106 Synovus Financial Corp.: 86