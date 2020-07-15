Kroger to require customers to wear masks starting July 22

The mask requirement will include all stores across the U.S.

INDIANAPOLIS — Kroger announced Wednesday that it will begin requiring all customers to wear face masks in their stores beginning July 22.

"With the increase in #COVID19 cases across the country, we are committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus," Kroger wrote on Twitter.

With the increase in #COVID19 cases across the country, we are committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus. Starting July 22, we will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask, joining our associates who continue to wear masks. pic.twitter.com/r9WPD3QNFa — Kroger News (@KrogerNews) July 15, 2020

The mask requirement will include all customers in all stores across the U.S. Small children are exempt from the mask requirement.

Customers who are unable to wear face masks due to medical reasons are being encouraged to consider an alternative option like a face shield or facial covering.

Kroger says if some customers are unable to wear a mask or an alternative design, they request that they use e-commerce services like pickup or delivery. To support all households during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kroger's grocery pickup service remains free.