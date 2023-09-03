Macon-Bibb commissioners vote to re-instate downtown Business Improvement District

The district started in 2017 with a goal of attracting and retaining downtown businesses.

MACON, Ga. — As new properties pop up in downtown Macon, NewTown wants to make sure they're set up to stick around for a long time.

That's why they established their Downtown Business Improvement District in 2017. It helps recruit and retain businesses, and this week, it was up for renewal.

Every six years, county commissioners vote whether to reinstate it. This year, they even chose to expand the district.

The commission isn't the only group that needs to vote on the matter. Downtown business and property owners vote too.

"Downtown property owners voted themselves to pay additional millage rate for the improvements that are happening downtown," Mayor Lester Miller explained at Tuesday's commission meeting.

That means folks in the district pay an additional $5 per $1,000 of their property value to keep the district running. It pays for services like trash cleanup, and fixing graffiti.

It also provides hospitality assistance, and completes special projects to enhance the downtown area. Business owner Robert Grant says it makes all the difference.

"A lot of our clients are not necessarily coming in from Macon. They get to come to downtown, and visit our business, and see it in its best condition all the time," Grant said.

He runs a genetic testing lab on Second Street with his wife.

"We provide prenatal genetic screenings for mothers who are at eight weeks pregnancy," Grant said.

The lifelong Maconite says he's glad to see the district continue. He says it brings people downtown.

"I moved away for a short time, and then came back. I did not recognize downtown anymore, because of the amazing initiatives that have been going on back to back to back," he said.