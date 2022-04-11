Here's what Nike is planning for its Atlanta Midtown tech center

The new technology center will focus on logistics and supply chain issues, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and machine learning, Nike announced.

ATLANTA — Nike has its sights set on Star Metals Offices for its incoming technology center.

The global footwear giant is expected to move into the 15-story tower next year, sources with knowledge of the market tell the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

Nike (NYSE: NKE) headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, confirmed the expansion to Atlanta early Monday morning, though it did not specify the location or the amount of space it is seeking.

Activity in the new technology center will focus on logistics and supply chain issues, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and machine learning, Nike announced.

The West Midtown office tower opened in 2021 with 267,000 square feet of space. It’s one of three pieces of the larger Star Metals district, rising alongside a 176-key hotel and 331-unit apartment tower. Allen Morris Co. is the developer.

Star Metals tenants include Seattle software company Outreach, which occupies 32,900 square feet, and Flight Club, a bar and entertainment venue occupying 10,000 square feet. Additionally, Coworking company Spaces occupies 56,400 square feet.

Star Metals is one of the newest towers completed in West Midtown, joining Atlantic Capital Properties' 8West and SJC Ventures' The Interlock.

All of those new buildings line Howell Mill Road, a narrow, traffic-choked corridor.

West Midtown office landlords have seen an influx of leasing activity from technology companies within the last two years, partially owing to the delivery of the new towers. The Interlock landed Airbnb (Nasdaq: ABNB) for its new East Coast hub and cybersecurity firm Pindrop Security Inc.

Nike is another win for the area, but the continued expansion of jobs will put pressure on Atlanta officials to create a mobility plan for West Midtown.