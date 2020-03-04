PERRY, Ga. — While businesses across America are taking a hit during the COVID-19 epidemic, several entrepreneurs are still working to serve Central Georgia.

With weddings, graduations, and other events on hold, florists like Penny Stapleton have seen a large drop in business, but that doesn't mean their doors are closed.

Stapleton and her staff at Daisy Patch Flowers are still putting floral arrangements together with free delivery.

"We've lost a lot with no graduation and prom and church arrangements," says Stapleton. "I think it's really important that we spread joy for someone who's having a hard day and needs to be uplifted."

The Perry flower shop can make anything from floral door wreaths and bouquets to fruit baskets.

Despite COVID-19 and her own battle with breast cancer, Stapleton wants to keep bringing joy to the community with her flowers.

"There's a lot of expenses I'm enduring but this community has always been so embracing," says Stapleton. "I have no doubt with that and my faith in God that we will get through this."

If you would like to order an arrangement, call Daisy Patch Flowers at 478-987-2872.

