A seven-story mixed-use facility would be a first for the artsy northeast Atlanta community.

ATLANTA — One of Atlanta’s most historic and well-known neighborhoods would get its first giant mixed use development under a proposal getting some traction in the Little Five Points neighborhood.

Because Little Five Points is one of Atlanta’s most unique historic neighborhoods, this proposed development is producing a unique controversy.

"It’s the quirkiness of the stores, it’s the atmosphere," said Scott Mikus, a L5P resident since 1992.

Patrice Hull is one of many independent shop owners in Little Five Points who view the neighborhood as a part commercial district, part counterculture attitude.

"Just eclectic and L5P gave that to me. And that’s why I’m here," Hull explained of the quirky Atlanta neighborhood

"And that’s what I’m afraid of with the new development. Will it take away from that?" Hull asked.

Her custom apparel and accessories store is about a thousand feet from a property where the owner wants to build a seven-story mixed-use residential and retail space unlike anything now in Little Five Points.

The project would sit east of Moreland Avenue, south of McLendon Avenue, which is the current home to a closed restaurant and a large surface parking lot.

"Will it take away from the artsy style of Little Five?" asked Hull, who added she is not opposed to the project and could use the new customers the project could produce.

For all its charm, supporters of the project say Little Five Points and its businesses need more people especially in the daytime.

"Adding two hundred residential units, those are people. Those are eyes on the street. They increase safety. That also increases the customer base for businesses in the area. That part’s really exciting," said Lauren Welch of the Little Five Points Community Improvement District.

She has lived in nearby Candler Park for 18 years and favors the project.

Asked about the seven-story size of the project, Welch said "There are a lot of questions about that and I’ll be very curious how that ends up."

But longtime resident Scott Mikus says the project would create a development that’s too large and too generic in a neighborhood that is anything but. "It’s inconsistent with the neighborhood," he said. "It's out of scope and uncharacteristic to the development of the neighborhood."