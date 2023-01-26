Battery company building plant in Georgia adding IT hub in Roswell

SK Battery, a company making a $2.6 billion investment to build two plants in Jackson County, is slated to add another 200 jobs with a $19 million office in Roswell.

ROSWELL, Ga. — A South Korean battery maker with a $2.6 billion investment already slated for facilities in Jackson County plans to add an IT hub in Roswell.

According to the Governor's Office, SK Battery will invest approximately $19 million in bringing the center onboard over the next few years, creating 200 high-tech jobs in Roswell.

The office will be set up at 1110 Sanctuary Parkway in Roswell and operations are to begin in January, according to a release. SK Battery has previously announced plans for two battery manufacturing facilities in Jackson County that will supply electric cars.

Positions at the Roswell center will call for "IT experts for battery manufacturing execution system development and operations as well as data analysts." People interested in the positions are directed to skbatteryamerica.com.

“We decided to open our IT regional center in Roswell to strengthen SK’s position as a leader in the battery industry, and it will help us build and operate an advanced manufacturing system in accordance with further expansion of battery production bases in the United States,” Jason Choi, Head of Information Technology at SK Battery America, said in a statement. “We are excited to expand our presence and engage with the community and surrounding region.”

Gov. Brian Kemp in a statement said he was "proud of SK Battery America's continued growth here."