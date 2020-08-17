'I would love to tell a story through each candle': Macon Man starts candle business

Hill Side Candles was started back in 2018.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is sharing his story of success after starting his own candle business.

The candles smell good but the story behind it makes them smell even better.

"Every candle is made with you in mind, every candle is made in small batches," Jiel Combs said.

Two years ago, Combes made the decision to start his own business.

"So all my candles tell a story. So Sandy Creek, it is in remembrance of my mom. So every candle tells a story," Combes said.

Jiel Combs started a business called Hill side Candles. Combs dream to start his own business and the loss of his mom sparked the idea.

"This was one other person, my co-worker at the time she had just put in her two-week notice, and I was already feeling the same way she was feeling. So she since made the step, I said, 'You know what, I can not get anywhere else if I do not make the first step'," Combs said.

With that Combs quit his job at a coffee shop and ignited his business after a few trips to Bath and Body Works.

"I was picking up the different scents that they had, and I love how they smell. You know, with the candles you can express yourselves through the names," Combs said.

Combs expresses himself daily crafting candles and soy wax melts like Sweet Melody.

"And I love to tell stories. I love to write. I love to do poetry, so I took it upon myself, you know what? I would love to tell a story through each candle," Combs said.

Combs hopes his story provides light for anyone trying to start their own business.