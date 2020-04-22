WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — With social distancing in full force, local businesses are finding new ways to serve the community and keep their doors open.

For Rikki Waite, owner of My Grandma's Empanadas, it's all about supporting her local farmers and passing on her grandmother's legacy.

Waite has been bringing authentic Panamanian food to Warner Robins for five years.

"Being able to carry on my grandma's favorite recipes, that's the number one thing," says Waite. "It's the best thing about owning my restaurant and being able to hand make food that my grandmother would be proud of."

In addition to their signature empanadas, the restaurant also serves hand-ground yuca and vegan options.

My Grandma's Empanadas is open during their lunch hours for curbside pick-up and delivery.

Waite uses fresh ingredients from local farmers and is thankful for the relationships she's built with them over the years.

"I love to support my local community and local farmers," says Waite. "I've been able to help my farmers, the people that have watched me grow, watched me sell my first empanada."

In addition to her restaurant service, Waite has also begun hosting a local drive-thru farmer's market. The market starts every Thursday at 1 pm.

"To see the community support through all of this has been so beautiful," says Waite.

To order, you can call in at 478-449-8244 or order through a delivery app.

My Grandma's Empanadas are open Monday through Saturday from 10-2 pm.

For more information, check out their Facebook page!

