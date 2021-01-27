Popular Taylor County fried chicken spot opens new location in Warner Robins

Mrs. Betty's Fried Chicken on Russell Parkway has deep-fried burgers, fish plates, fried chicken and desserts

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins is now home to a new chicken spot. Kathy Brazziel is the owner of Mrs. Betty’s Fried Chicken, which had their grand opening in Warner Robins on Jan. 18.

Her husband, Robert, handles the day-to-day operations there.

Mrs. Betty’s has fried chicken, burgers, fish plates, and desserts.

The restaurant was first opened in Butler in the 1980s by its namesake, Betty Gilbert. Brazziel purchased the business from Gilbert in 2014.

“Butler is such a small town, and we wanted to grow,” Brazziel said.

She says many of her customers told her they were traveling from Warner Robins to Butler to get the food at Mrs. Betty’s, so she decided to open a second location in Houston County.

Mrs. Betty’s is most known for its fried chicken. Brazziel says all their chicken is fresh and never frozen, and it’s marinated for 24 hours before being cooked and served.

“We offer all parts of the chicken,” she said. They also offer a unique specialty -- a battered, deep-fried burger.

“It’s very unusual from what most people get,” she said. “As far as I know, there’s no one else around that does that style of burger.”

The patties on those burgers are deep-fried instead of grilled. People can add whatever toppings they want on them too.

“All of our sandwiches are cooked to order,” she said.

Brazziel says opening day was very busy and they had to work out the first-day kinks, but the response from the community has been great so far.

“Everyone came out. They were very supportive, very patient, and we got good reviews that people loved the product that we were offering,” she said.

She says Mrs. Betty’s is a family-oriented business and she wants the community to know they’re looking to hire people who are trying to get on their feet to help provide for their family.