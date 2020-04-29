PERRY, Ga. — Central Georgia businesses have faced new challenges because of COVID-19, but many are finding ways to stay involved with their community.

For the Amanda Fiebig Realty Group, that meant creating virtual home tours.

"It's helped us recreate the wheel and find other ways for us to market homes and take care of our clients," said owner and broker Amanda Fiebig. "There are some good things that have come from this."

In addition to buying and selling homes, the Perry realty group is also getting the community creative online.

In the past weeks, the group began launching weekly social media challenges and contests.

"We were just trying to figure out a way we could still engage and have some fun with families," said Fiebig. "We've had a lot of fun with it, a lot of engagement. Even some adults have participated."

So far, AF Realty has had everything from pet costume contests to LEGO building and chalk art competitions.

The group then lets the public vote on a winner for a special prize.

"Being able to stay connected through social media has been really important," said Fiebig. "Once you become a client, you become part of our family and we feel like we've been able to bring our family out and really connect with people."

AF Realty Group is still open for business, helping people to buy and sell houses.

For more information on the group, check out their website. To see their creative competitions, stop by their Facebook page.

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus.