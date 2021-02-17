Warner Robins father of 5 to open second barbershop location in Macon

Jermaine Jeffries is the owner of Underground Barbershop in Warner Robins. The father of 5 is opening a second location in Macon next month.

MACON, Ga. — A Warner Robins father is opening his second barbershop location this March.

Jermaine Jeffries is the owner and master barber of Underground Barbershop at 1128 Watson Boulevard Suite A in Warner Robins.

He says he’s opening a second location in Macon on Atwood Drive next month.

“I’m going through the whole process of remodeling the inside of it,” Jeffries said.

He’s been in Central Georgia working as a barber for over 20 years and opened a location in Macon before in 2014, but he decided to close it and move down to Warner Robins in 2018.

After customers said they were missing him in Macon, Jeffries decided to head back north again.

“When I left Macon, my social media went crazy because I closed the shop down and I left and went down here [Warner Robins], but all my clients down here were still calling for me and complaining because I’m not up there,” he said.

Jeffries says his heart has always been in Macon and it feels “great” to be back in the city he has plenty of love for.

“This is where I started at. This is where I started school at. This is where I first came into, Macon, Georgia. When I first came to the South down here,” he said.

At Underground Barbershop’s Macon location, Jeffries will have four barbers working at the Macon location, including himself. He says what makes Underground different is that they’re open for long hours.

“So, people that get off work late can get their hair cut and be ready for the next day,” he said.

They’re open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Underground is also open on Sundays from 1-8 p.m.

Jeffries says Underground even does male hair units. It’s a hair piece added to the scalp and designed to replace hair lost from balding or thinning.

“It’s called male hair weaves, but the professional term in our world is called hair units,” he said.

The father of five is encouraging parents in Central Georgia who are nervous to open a business to “just jump.”

“Don’t give up. Never be afraid to step out there,” he said.