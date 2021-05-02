The family who once owned Gregg's Mexican Restaurant in the 1980s is reopening the spot this month

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The family who once owned a popular Warner Robins restaurant is reopening the spot this month.

Valarie Pace and her husband Lee are the new owners of Gregg’s Mexican Restaurant 2.0 in Warner Robins. The Tex-Mex restaurant was first opened in the early 80s by its namesake, Gregg Frost.

Located right across the street from Robins AFB, Pace says Gregg’s Mexican used to be bustling. She worked there for 11 years before Frost became ill and had to sell the business more than a decade ago.

“It’s been open a couple of times. It was Roberto’s at one point, then it was John’s after that,” she said.

It’s where Valarie met Lee, who is also Frost's nephew, and it was a place she always kept close to her heart.

“Lee’s worked here his whole life just about. He grew up in this restaurant with his uncle and his mom,” Pace said. “It was just a family business for so long.”

So, when the owner of John’s came to Lee offering to sell the business, the couple jumped at the opportunity to revive the Central Georgia family favorite restaurant.

“This is our second chance at it,” she said. She says it feels “awesome” for the business to be back in their family.

'Our second chance at it': Warner Robins Tex Mex restaurant re-opens 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

“It’s kind of surreal kind of just to have it back to us the way it was,” she said. “… For us both to be back here and it to be ours now. It’s just hard to explain.”

The Central Georgia community seems excited about Gregg’s coming back too. People on social media are raving about their re-opening.

“Alright praise the Lord thank you Jesus for the family of Gregg's Mexican. I just love y'alls house special. It is truly the meal I've ever tasted with that white cheese melted all over it. I've always enjoyed the hospitality,” wrote Johnny Fowler on the restaurant’s Facebook post.

“Can’t wait! Hubby and I have said many times how much we miss Gregg’s. No one else has ever measured up to y’all!,” said Adriana Clark Dent on another Facebook post.

Valarie says for people who aren’t familiar with Gregg’s; their menu must-try is the chalupa. Chalupas are small fried dough boats topped with salsa, cheese, shredded lettuce and more.

“Gregg is famous for his Chalupas and his guacamole. Not made like anybody else’s,” she said.

She also says Frost is going to be joining the crew at Gregg’s Mexican once again; chatting with customers and helping with the business side of things.