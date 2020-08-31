Verizon looks to hire about 1,000 people for work from home job

The posting for a remote customer service representative is on the company's site.

TAMPA, Fla. — People looking for a job might want to take a look at Verizon: The wireless company announced it is hiring 950 people for permanent work from home positions.

According to the job posting, the remote customer service representative position requires people to have their own home office in a quiet area. The applicant must also have a high school diploma or GED.

"You are positive and professional with a focus on solving problems and doing whatever it takes to make a difference with every customer every time," it reads. "You can establish rapport with all kinds of people, listen attentively, and hone in on the most important issues.

"You explain things easily, in ways that people can understand. You are tech-savvy and know how to use that knowledge to find solutions."

The company says it transitioned more than 90 percent of its employees to working from home at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

