YKK increases minimum wage to $15 an hour for Macon, Dublin workers

MACON, Ga. — More workers are zipping toward $15 an hour minimum pay.

YKK, a manufacturing company known for making zippers, with nearly 700 employees and locations in Macon and Dublin, announced the move. Previously, workers started around $1 to $1.50 an hour less.

Kareda McGee, a welder at YKK, said she feels appreciated.

"Some kind of way, special -- they care about their employees. I will be able to save more money after I pay bills, so that's a blessing. Probably start taking some trips," said McGee.

Lee Reynolds said the pay increase makes him feel more valued.

"With the pay increase, I'll be able to afford to put more towards my investment portfolio and just plan for the future of my children," said Reynolds.

Patry Wiid, a vice president for the company, said this pay increase affects 200 employees, the bulk being in Macon.

"The minimum wage to getting to this $15 is really just an add-on to make sure that our employees know, 'Listen, you're working for an organization that is going to keep on evolving its wage strategy," said Wiid.

McGee said it creates more opportunities.

"Better opportunities, like people that ain't familiar with working in certain companies, it will push their drive to want to come to work, to want to do better, to want more," said McGee.