Zaxby's chain based in Athens fined $15,000 for violating child labor laws

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two Gwinnett County Zaxby’s have come under fire for violating multiple child labor laws.

The Department of Labor issued a release Wednesday, stating that franchises in Lilburn and Grayson endangered 15-year-old employees and allowed them to work over the hours permitted by law for minor-aged employees.

Investigators also found that workers were dangerously operating deep fryers without automatic controls to lower and raise fry baskets into the oil or grease, violating the Fair Labor Standards Act.

According to the DOL, the laws state that 14 and 15 year-olds cannot work more than 18 hours a week when school is in session. They are also prohibited from cooking or baking operations when working in food establishments.

Encore Foods Inc. of Athens, the company that owns the two franchises, was fined over $15,000 in civil penalties for its violations.

“Employers with minor-aged workers must follow strict laws intended to allow kids to gain valuable experience at work without risking their safety or interfering with their education," Wage and Hour Division District Director Steven Salazar said. “Endangering any worker is inexcusable, but minor-aged employees can be more vulnerable because of their inexperience. Employers, parents, workers and teachers must all be familiar with federal child labor laws to ensure the well-being of young workers.”

With a national rise in available jobs but not workers, businesses have more trouble retaining employees. However, with teenagers entering the workforce and filling some of these roles, Salazar said employers who can meet the needs of this demographic could benefit.

“As more workers choose to leave food service industry jobs, employers who can attract young workers, provide a safe workplace and pay their rightful wages have the advantage when it comes to attracting and retaining workers. Those who put workers at-risk or shortchange their wages will likely find themselves without the people they need to work,” Salazar said.