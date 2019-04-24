The owners of a Byron nightclub have agreed to pay five strippers more than $147,000 to settle complaints that the club violated federal wage laws.

A federal judge last week approved settlements and agreed to dismiss the lawsuit against the owners of Strippers Inc.

In April 2018, Destiny Bailey filed the lawsuit arguing that the club violated the Federal Fair Labor Standards Act by failing to pay a minimum wage or overtime.

Her lawsuit said management did not pay any wages to strippers, who are paid entirely through customers' tips.

But the dancers were required to pay $25-30 for each shift for the right to work, Bailey claimed.

They also had to pay the club's DJ 10 percent of their tips, the lawsuit said.

Bailey's lawsuit says the owners avoided paying their strippers by classifying them as independent contractors rather than employees. Four other dancers joined the lawsuit.

The owners agreed to pay Bailey $21,422; Brianna Bridgeman, $41,638; Heather Chrisley, $31,587; Briyonna Floyd, $19,933; and Isabella Uresti, $32,547.

Those totals include attorney fees and they'll be paid out in monthly payments over the next four years.

According to court documents Strippers Inc. is owned by John and Veeda Chambers through their company Neon Cowboy Lounge Inc.

The court settlement states that the owners are not admitting liability in the case, but are compromising on the dancers' claims.

The Veeders have not returned phone messages left at Strippers Inc.

