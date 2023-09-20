'It’s so much worse than what’s happened before': Auto workers' strike could impact Georgia car buyers

The United Auto Workers Union is currently on strike against major U.S. car manufacturers.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Some economists say the auto strike could affect dealerships, consumers and the economy. It could also offer the auto industry its largest economic hurdle since the pandemic, according to Leland Ragin, finance director at Butler Chevrolet.

"It’s so much worse than what’s happened before,” Ragin said.

The auto workers’ strike against some of the biggest automakers in the U.S. might affect car buyers' plans. Ragin says this strike will trickle down to consumers because it reduces the car supply.

“Every day that there’s not production of those particular vehicles, those vehicles are going to stop coming in. And you’re going to have customers coming in looking for new Chevy's, new GMC's, new Chryslers and Dodges or Fords, and those guys are not going to have the ability to get those vehicles and then you’ll see the prices increase which trickles down to the consumer," Ragin explained.

JJ Arias is the chair of the Economic and Finance Department at Georgia College and State University. He believes the strike is a reaction to wages not keeping up with inflation.

“I think part of why they’re doing this is because their wages just don’t buy as many good and services, so I think it’s a reaction to inflation," Arias said.

If you have a car brand in mind, Ragin believes this strike may or may not affect your plan. It is just a matter of which dealers you are looking at and where they are from.

"The problem with this strike is it’s U.S. automakers so you’re talking about domestic brands that are having the issues that are going to have the issues with the trickling down. You’re not seeing this with the Nissans, the Chevy's, the Lexus, the Toyotas. They’re not having this problem because they are not going out on strike because they’re not unionized," Ragin said.

Car buyers should be proactive and alert about the impact on their targeted dealers. Arias believes the local turnaround could come quickly.

"Once the strike starts for instance if they stop even just transporting new vehicles to dealerships then the effect would be just a day or two," Arias said.

The United Auto Workers Union president, Shawn Fain, said the strike is not stopping until they reach an agreement. He also said the union will target more factories unless progress is made.

The union has announced a deadline of this Friday at noon for significant progress in negotiations, or they'll add more plants to the strike.

Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.