MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Personal Banker I

Location: Macon

Job ID: 3971985425

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Job Duties: Responsible for tracking, recording, reporting, and storing information related to transactions, bank supplies, and customers, ensuring all information is accurate and complete.

------------

Job Title: Assembly Mechanic

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 3938391163

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Aircraft Structural Technology Diploma/Aircraft Assembly Technician Certificate or two years’ experience, vocational training or similar training, including basic shop math to aid in the interpretation and the utilization of data from engineering drawings, manufacturing specifications and procedures, basic knowledge of personal computers, including operating systems and file management is required, be able to do the following: Lift, Climb, Grasp, Stand, Bend and Stoop.

Job Duties: Currently hiring experienced Assemblers, in-depth on the job training offered to ensure a successful career.

------------

Job Title: Sales Associate Part-time

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 3963167429

Education: Possess or is working towards a degree in Business/Marketing OR have equivalent industry experience, and knowledge of the local market.

Requirements: Applicants must be at least 18 years of age

Job Duties: Managing inventory, placing and fulfilling orders, performing local sales calls and making deliveries using a company provided vehicle.

------------

Job Title: Office Administrator

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 3958774881

Education: Vocational/Technical degree in medical assisting from an accredited college OR High school diploma or GED AND One (1) year of related experience.

Requirements: Applicants must hold a Regular driving license.

Job Duties: The individual in this role will provide high quality direct care services at the medical clinic by doing the following: Collecting vital signs (Weight, Height, Blood Pressure, Pulse, Temperature, and Respirations), Blood Draws/Labs, urine and drug screen collection, genetic testing and filling out requisition for submission to corresponding labs.

------------

Job Title: Acoustical and Drywall Estimator

Location: Macon

Job ID: 3524316899

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 2 years of experience and hold a Regular valid driving license.

Job Duties: Drywall and Acoustical Estimator with experience and good computer skills.

------------

Job Title: Account II

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 3951737426

Education: Applicants must have a Bachelor Degree or higher.

Requirements: Minimum of three (3) years' related experience in an accounting field, and have at least 6 months experience working with the following software products: PeopleSoft, Blackboard Transact, and Revenue Vision Contract Management.

Job Duties: Responsible for the monthly reconciliation of various Auxiliary Services accounts (i.e. CatCash, Housing Deposits), and processes invoices for payment, and monitors all Auxiliary Services budgets and making adjustments as necessary. Oversees the day-to-day administration of approximately 15 business partner contracts and administers the details of various service contracts with these business partners; ensures terms of contracts are followed; ensures renewal of contracts are processed as needed; ensures financial terms of contracts are met.

------------

Job Title: Direct Support Professional

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 3971916955

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 6 months experience. Applicants must be at least 21. Applicants must hold a Regular driving license.

Job Duties: Performing personal care tasks, including assistance with basic personal hygiene and grooming, feeding, and ambulation, medical monitoring, and health care related tasks. Fostering positive relationships between individuals served and their housemates

------------

Job Title: Administrative Assistant (Economic Development)

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 3974471703

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Job Duties: This position is responsible for providing administrative support for department operations. Administers department payroll records; enters payroll data; maintains compensatory time records; maintains leave records; maintains department personnel files. Answers telephone and greets visitors; provides information and assistance; scheduled appointments and takes messages; refers to appropriate personnel. Maintains calendar of events. Maintains current listings of hotels/motels, restaurants, meeting spaces and parks. Maintains petty cash accounts. Processes invoices for departmental purchases. Makes travel arrangements for department personnel; prepares travel requisitions. Compiles, composes, edits and types letters, memoranda, special reports and other materials; prepares documents from rough drafts and assists in preparing newsletters. Prepares required reports. Maintains office files; retrieves files as needed. Sorts and distributes incoming mail.

