MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Warehouse Associate

Location: Macon

Job ID: 3986808962

Requirements: HS diploma/GED, one month of experience, and a valid driver’s license

Job Duties: The job entails shipping and receiving books and equipment for the blind and visually impaired. Additionally, producing large print materials from electronic and hard-copy materials and monitoring in-coming orders for accuracy.

--------------

Job Title: Career Development Facilitator

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 4002500730

Requirements: Applicants preferred to have a Bachelor’s degree and a valid driver’s license

Job Duties: Responsible for providing Case Management services to program applicants/participants. Duties include recruiting, interviewing, counseling and in some cases testing applicants, as well as interpreting results and making training recommendations. Lead responsibility is to distribute cases in the absense of the Program Services Specialist. Reports to the Program Services Specialist or the Youth Services Specialist.

--------------

Job Title: Dog Grooming Assistant

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 3978313126

Requirements: Applicants must have a valid driver’s license and can lift up to 50lbs

Job Duties: Provide care in a grooming shop; Bathe, Brush, and blow dry dogs; Clean shop, laundry, etc; Employer will train to prep and bathe dogs, and possibly groom.

--------------

Job Title: Mail Clerk

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 3981935232

Requirements: Must have a High school diploma or GED; and two years of experience

Job Duties: This position collects, inspects, and inventories all personal property of incoming inmates. It requires familiarity with policies, procedures and practices established by the organization. The sensitive nature of the position requires the incumbent to exercise discretion and retain confidentiality of information obtained by discussions or recorded data.

--------------

Job Title: General Laborer

Location: Dry Branch

Job ID: 3495940296

Qualifications: Applicants must be able to lift 50lbs. Valid driver’s license preferred.

Job Duties: Unloading of various trucks that are full of various solar supplies, supporting the equipment operators in the unloading of trucks with solar supplies, spotting the trucks as they are driving into the staging areas.

--------------

Job Title: Dishwasher

Location: Macon

Job ID: 3982301269

Requirements: Must be 18 years old

Job Duties: Clean dishes; Clean a clean kitchen; Clean food preparation equipment; Wash flatware; Wash glasses and cups; Keep work areas clean and sanitary; Clean garbage cans; Sort trash and recycling; Move trash to pickup areas; Clean and prepped foods for cooking and serving; Stock cupboards, fridges, and freezers; Wash pots and pans

--------------

Job Title: Valet Attendant

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 3986942182

Requirements: Applicants must be at least 18 years old

Job Duties: The Valet Attendant is responsible for responding quickly to customers’ requests and providing caring interactions with all guests at their assigned location.

--------------

Job Title: Fiber Technician

Location: Eatonton

Job ID: 3920446281

Requirements: Valid driver’s license

Job Duties: Will be responsible for the terminating, splicing, documenting and testing of all fiber optic cables within the company’s fiber optic networks and their related equipment with the end goal of providing maximum operating efficiency. Also responsible for customer premise installations, including racking, cabling, bonding, and grounding.

