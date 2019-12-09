MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: AC/DC

Location: Macon

Job ID: 3816096456

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 1 year of experience.

Job Duties: Maintenance repair person for the operation of our establishment that will be responsible for the tile, AC, and the Ultra fry electric and gas stoves, and fryers.

--------------

Job Title: Construction Laborer

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 3797559375

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have a Regular driving license and be at least 21 years of age.

Job Duties: Clean and prepare sites clean up rubble and debris, load and unload building materials, maintain tools and equipment

--------------

Job Title: Customer Service Assistant

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 3799952176

Requirements: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Job Duties: Assists stores with special orders by researching necessary information by contacting vendor for merchandise cost, fabric information, and merchandise availability. Orders merchandise parts; communicates to stores any needed information about replacement parts and reviews weekly reports to follow up on special orders.

--------------

Job Title: Shift Manager

Location: Perry

Job ID: 3585271183

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Job Duties: Train motivate and lead a team of 10-20 employees, become proficient in all aspects of the jobs that you supervise and the warehouse management system, motivate staff to strive for an efficient and effective warehouse.

--------------

Job Title: Sheet Metal Superintendent

Location: Macon

Job ID: 3812787175

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have at least five years’ experience.

Job Duties: Determine project requirements, including scope, assembly sequences, and required methods and materials, according to blueprints, drawings, and written or verbal instructions.

--------------

Job Title: Assembler, Associate

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 3799802625

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must be able to lift, climb, grasp, stand, bend, and stoop.

Job Duties: Entry-level assembly associate.

--------------

Job Title: Housekeeping Laundry Worker

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 3815816666

Requirements: Applicants must have at least two years’ experience.

Applicants must be 18 years of age.

Job Duties: Operate washers, dryers, and extractors, tend washing and drying machines, receive and marked articles for laundry or dry cleaning with identifying information, turn valves and levers to regulate machine processes.

--------------

Job Title: Office Manager

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 3793110131

Education: Applicants must have at least a Bachelor’s degree.

Requirements: Applicants must have 3 years or more experience.

Job Duties: Responsible for the office management of the facilities. Oversees the administrative, insurance, billing and collections, cashiers and registration functions at the facilities. Collects and analyzes data regarding facility statistics. Direct supervision of facility staff including hiring selection, coaching, education, evaluation and orientation. Responsible for oversight of supply acquisition. Insurance liaison for billing resolution.

RELATED: Bibb County program helps students with disabilities develop career skills

RELATED: Amazon's south Bibb facility hires 1,000 people

RELATED: US added a modest 130,000 jobs in August amid trade war

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.