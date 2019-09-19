MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Administrative Assistant

Location: Macon

Job ID: 3823660247

Education: Applicants must have at least an Associate or other Vocational degree in Business.

Job Duties: Ability to work with little supervision; organized with great time management skills, have a working knowledge of office practices, procedures and equipment. (Computers, Microsoft Office Suite, Fax Machines, and email), along with good written and verbal communication skills, and the ability to interact professionally with management, co-workers and customers, be able to type 45 wpm with accuracy, and have extensive computer knowledge and skills to enter data into databases, use of Microsoft Office Suite to create reports, send emails, and manipulate spreadsheets and schedule meetings, and have an acceptable driving record, valid GA Driver’s License and reliable daily transportation.

-----------

Job Title: Prison Tracking Clerk

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 3833093874

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Job Duties: Answers phones and takes messages, maintains moderately complex indexes and files, types correspondence, reports and other materials as required, operate an adding machine, calculator, copy machine, or any other office machine requiring no previous training, communicates with a computer through a terminal for information retrieval and data entry.

-----------

Job Title: Forklift Driver – 2nd Shift

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 3839588621

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Job Duties: Operate light and heavy equipment including order picker forklifts to pick orders and to move merchandise to designated areas.

-----------

Job Title: Child Care Aide

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 3837259549

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have 1 year or more experience.

Applicants must hold Technical Certificate of Credit.

Job Duties: Provide a safe, healthy environment for a child's development, and care for children by playing, talking, and interacting with them, read to children and teach them simple painting, drawing, handicrafts, and songs.

-----------

Job Title: Warehouse Specialist 1

Location: Macon

Job ID: 3835452219

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 1 year of experience and be at least 18 years old.

Job Duties: Select products and load trucks, and move products between the loading dock and the warehouse, and transferring products within the warehouse to designated areas.

-----------

Job Title: Industrial Maintenance Mechanic

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 3823940947

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have a Regular driving license and be at least 18 years of age.

Applicants are preferred to have at least 2 years of experience.

Job Duties: Perform routine preventive maintenance to ensure that machines continue to run smoothly, building systems operate efficiently, or the physical condition of buildings does not deteriorate. Pipefitting, millwright, equipment rigging, TIG and MIG welding experience a plus.

-----------

Job Title: Skilled Laborer

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 3835559779

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have a Regular driving license.

Job Duties: General construction and skilled laborers for full time positions for projects to include but not limited to residential, commercial and GDOT signal installation.

-----------

Job Title: General Maintenance Mechanic

Location: Perry

Job ID: 3499363520

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Job Duties: Automotive Mechanic Work (Auto / Forklift), Building Maintenance (floors, wiring, roof, doors, dock plates,), Jack of all trades type work, valid Driver’s license and good driving record is strongly preferred, Day Shift, Full Time / 40 Hours per week with overtime and advancement opportunities.

