MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Service Manager

Location: Macon

Job ID: 3930323058

Requirements: Minimum of four years’ experience in a related field.

Job Duties: The Service Manager is responsible for the day-to-day operation of the branch’s Service Department in compliance with established policies and procedures. Plans, directs and controls the activities of the Service Department to ensure the overall growth and profit objectives. Formulates the major objectives, plan procedures and programs for the Service Department; evaluates the department’s results and performance against objectives.

------------

Job Title: Records Clerk

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 3915920618

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Job Duties: Provide clerical support related to maintaining accurate records for the facility, performs data entry and maintenance of computer files, collects and reviews all pertinent documents, maintains the records for each new individual that arrives at the facility, updates files as required, develops and submits required reports relative to the facility file system, as well as other reports as required, and audits files pursuant to facility policy.

------------

Job Title: Retail Sales Associate - Keyholder

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 3931243488

Requirements: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent, have at least 2 years’ experience, and must be able to work weeknights and weekends as needed. Days and hours will vary.

Job Duties: Sell merchandise at a retail store, greet and assist customers, demonstrate to customers how to use and care for merchandise, ring up sales using a cash register, stock merchandise from the stock room to the sales floor, answer customer questions, and maintain a clean and organized sales floor.

------------

Job Title: Construction Worker

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 3916124628

Requirements: Applicants are preferred to have had at least 5 years’ experience, must be at least 21 years old, and must hold a valid Regular driving license.

Job Duties: This position requires experience in all areas of Commercial Construction (Metal Stud Framing, Acoustical Ceiling, Painting, Drywall, and Doors Etc.)

------------

Job Title: Administrative Assistant

Location: Macon

Job ID: 3823660247

Education: Associate Degree in Business

Requirements: Must have an acceptable driving record, valid GA Driver’s License, and reliable transportation. Must be able to type 45 wpm with accuracy.

Job Duties: Responsible for the daily administrative needs, including but not limited to creating memos, scheduling appointments, tracking calendars and leave requests, facilitating purchase orders, managing supplies and inventory requests.

------------

Job Title: Administrative Clerk

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 3916167288

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Must be able to type 40 wpm with accuracy.

Job Duties: Responsible for daily administrative duties of a county office. Skills required for this position include the following skills: written communications skills, public relations skills, computer skills including Microsoft Office, organizational skills, and the ideal candidate should have the ability to multi-task.

------------

Job Title: Utility Worker

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 3922687361

Requirements: Applicants must be at least 18 years of age.

Job Duties: The Utility Worker is responsible for loading and unloading of raw material/finished product as well as cleanliness of plant and equipment.

------------

Job Title: Office Administrator

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 3904830943

Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Requirements: Applicants must have at least 2 years’ experience and have a high school diploma from an accredited educational facility, with a minimum of 2 years’ experience working in a professional office setting, and be proficient using Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.)

Job Duties: The Office Administrator will provide administrative support, greet and direct visitors and answer and respond to calls and emails. Qualified candidates will have impeccable verbal and written communication skills, a strong ability to multi-task, have a friendly demeanor, and be customer-service oriented.

