MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Systems Support Analyst

Location: Macon

Job ID: 3950445526

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and one year of experience

Job Duties: Provides end user and application support to all departments and branches; provides support to all IT departments as required, performs elevated help desk functions and project assignments as a team member; prepares technical reports as directed by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing information; meeting expectations and following all departmental goals, strategies and operating policies; maintaining productivity levels; contributing personally to the efforts of the team and department by maintaining a working knowledge of the area and through a hands on approach to executing the department goals; assists with executing/managing any applications assigned to Service Support for administration; completes Help Desk tickets and projects within the required SLA or target date

------------

Job Title: Outside Sales Representative

Location: Macon

Job ID: 3951162026

Requirements: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent, one year of experience, at least 21 years old and a valid driver’s license.

Job Duties: Industrial sales to include electric motors, motor controls, gear reducers, roller chain, ball bearings & solicit electric motor repair.

------------

Job Title: Kitchen Chef

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 3886581626

Requirements: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent and one year of experience

Job Duties: Familiar with several styles of cuisine including Southern, Seafood, & Grill; Prepare food in a restaurant; Weigh and measured ingredients; Prepare shellfish, meats, seafood, vegetables and various dishes; Keep cooking area clean; Bake breads, rolls, cakes, and pastries; Bake, roast, broil, and steam meats, fish, vegetables, and other foods; Butcher and dress animals, fowl, or shellfish, or cut and bone meat prior to cooking.

------------

Job Title: Vehicle Operator

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 3955453896

Requirements: Must have a High school diploma or GED; must have valid GA driver’s license; one year of experience and at least 21 years old.

Job Duties: Transports passengers and/or mail and materials in an assigned geographical area. Ensures safety of vehicle being operated. May perform and/or assist with routine maintenance of vehicles. May perform general maintenance of office area and grounds

------------

Job Title: Public Works Supervisor

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 3950480496

Qualifications: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma or equivalent and a valid driver’s license.

Job Duties: This position is responsible for planning, assigning, supervising and evaluating the work of work crews and equipment operators engaged in performing a wide variety of scheduled and emergency projects.

------------

Job Title: Warehouse Specialist 1

Location: Macon

Job ID: 3896422594

Requirements: Must be 18 years old and have one year of warehouse experience

Job Duties: A Warehouse Specialist selects product and loads trucks, moving product between the loading dock and the warehouse and moving product within the warehouse.

------------

Job Title: Maintenance Technician 1

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 3951164726

Requirements: Applicants must have a High school diploma and valid driver’s license.

Job Duties: Read and accurately interpret system/network design maps. Verify as built documentation; compare findings in the field with existing documentation and report findings following local process. Install and replace HFC physical plant network components such as coax, actives, passives, grounding systems, pedestals, riser guards, conduit etc., according to technical specifications; splice coax. Monitor and report signal leakage and complete repairs as required; identify and repair upstream and downstream ingress.

------------

Job Title: Auto Tire Worker

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 3939846263

Requirements: Valid driver’s license

Job Duties: Repair and changed tires; Identify tir make, size, ply, style;Find tire damage and problems; Inflate tires to the correct pressure; Use balancing machines to find counterweights for wheels; Find punctures using water baths, visual inspection; Lift vehicles with hydraulic jacks

