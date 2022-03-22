Cybercriminals turn to 'smishing' to steal your personal information

Your phone is a lot more than just calls and texts. It's the control center of your life, holding all your personal information. That's why scammers want in.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just about every American has a mobile phone, and cellphones aren't just for making calls and texting. For many of us, our phones have become the control center of our lives, holding all of our personal information, making them a prime target for cybercriminals.

McAfee, a security software company, says cybercriminals are getting smarter, which makes their attempts to steal our information harder to detect at first glance.

Here are four techniques cybercriminals are using to scam you, according to McAfee's 2022 Consumer Mobile Threat Report:

1. Smishing for malware

One of the newer techniques for scammers is called smishing. The goal is to get you to believe that the text message you're receiving is from a legitimate company, like your bank or credit card issuer. Scammers send a text posing as this real company with personalized greetings to appear more credible. Oftentimes, the texts will include a link to a website that appears legit, using authentic logos and graphics to mimic the real company.

You’ll be asked to enter your personal information on the website or download an app, once you do, your personal information including your text messages and your mobile phone contact list is stolen.

2. Gamers getting gamed

Cybercriminals are using the popularity of cheat codes and game hacking apps to carry out this scam. They’re disguising malware as cheat codes and posting these codes on legitimate gamer messaging channels. If installed, the malicious code steals your username and password for your social media and gaming accounts.

3. Mining for nothing

4. Fake it to make it

Beware of malware disguised as legitimate apps for things like mobile games and photo editing. According to McAfee’s 2022 Consumer Mobile Threat Report, cybercriminals are creating fancy-looking apps with fake five-star reviews all in an effort to steal your money. When installed, the app asks for your phone number and mobile verification PIN. That information is then used to sign you up for text services that direct payments to cybercriminals.

Tip to avoid becoming a victim of a scam

Emotional appeal : Any pitch that ratchets up your emotion will inhibit your rational judgment.

: Sense of urgency : You MUST act now, or else.

: Request for unorthodox payment : Gift cards, prepaid credit cards, wire transfers, etc.

: Gift cards, prepaid credit cards, wire transfers, etc. Explanations that don't ring true : If your new "landlord" can't show you inside of the house, that could be because they don't own it.

: If your new "landlord" can't show you inside of the house, that could be because they don't own it. You won, now pay up : It's not a prize if you have to pay for it. Taxes, fees, shipping, whatever.

: It's not a prize if you have to pay for it. Taxes, fees, shipping, whatever. Too good to be true: That's because it's not true. Sorry, your long-lost relative didn't die, leaving you millions. That car you bought online for a third of it's value doesn't really exist, and the son of a billionaire diamond broker didn't "swipe right" on your profile and instantly fall in love.