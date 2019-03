COLUMBIA, S.C. — Unable to text this morning? Turns out Verizon is experiencing an outage, concentrated along the east coast.

Down Detector/OpenStreetMap

While details are limited just now, Verizon Wireless confirmed the outage on twitter Tuesday morning.

As of 8:15 a.m., the company says it is working diligently to resolve the issue but says "the estimated resolution time is unknown at this time."

Check back here for updates as they become available.