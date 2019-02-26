Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

It's not cheap to be a parent, much less a first-time parent of a newborn. Cribs, strollers and car seats can easily cost hundreds of dollars, and the cost of diapers, wipes and new bills can quickly stack up.

So when you find a great deal on baby gear, it can be worth celebrating.

That's why it's not surprising that the latest Target and Walmart sales on baby supplies have generated excitement and discussion online. Walmart's Baby Savings Days continues through Thursday, while Target's Big Baby Sale ends Saturday.

However, not every discount in the sale is worth a new parent's valuable time. We did some of the shopping for you and found these 10 deals which we think are worth checking out.

Save up to $110 on a Graco Pack 'n Play Nearby Napper Playard with Rocker

Was: $269.99

Now: $199.99-$159.99

Save $105 on a iBaby Care M7 Baby Monitor

Was: $249.95

Now: $143.99

Save up to $60 on a Graco 4Ever 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat

Was: $299.99-$239.99

Now: $239.99-$199

Save $57 on a DaVinci Autumn 4-in-1 Crib & Changer Combo

Was: $379.99

Now. $323.00

Save $46 on a Graco SlimFit All In One Car Seat

Was: $229.99

Now: $183.99

Save $40 on a Delta Children Farmhouse 4-in-1 Convertible Crib

Was: $249.99

Now: $209.99

Save $36 on a Graco Verb Click Connect Travel System

Was: $179.99

Now: $143.99

Save $36 on a Graco Nautilus 65 3-in-1 Harness Booster Car Seat with Safety Surround

Was: $179.99

Now: $143.99

Save $36 on a Disney Baby Sweet Wonder Baby Play Yard

Was: $114

Now: $77.99

Save $30 on a Graco Solano 4-in-1 Convertible Crib Espresso with Graco Premium Foam Mattress

Was: $199.99

Now: $169.99

