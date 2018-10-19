Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

If you are reading this article, you probably have a strong love for coffee or know someone who does. That same strong love for coffee is likely a love for strong coffee if you're a Starbucks or Illy fan.

That brings us to my favorite deal which just dropped on Amazon for $25.

There is absolutely no need to buy a $300 coffee machine or espresso maker when the best solution is well under $50 and requires nothing but a few minutes of your time and a stove. The same Espresso press and coffee maker that's been in my home for years is recommended by any coffee purist, baristas and my wife. The results are not only delicious but after waiting a couple of months for a price drop, patience pays off today.

Features of the Italian Barista 9 Cup Stainless Steel Espresso Coffee Maker:

Create a barista quality coffee, mocha, or tea

The espresso press unlocks the natural flavors and aroma found in the beans or tea

Evenly warms your coffee, espresso or tea with heat consistent stainless steel

No mechanical parts, pods or expensive refills

Lowest recorded price today

Was: $51.00

Now: $24.99

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

