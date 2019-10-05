Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

I have never seen a ladder more durable or ready for DIY season than the ladder featured in today's deal. I can't even tell you the number of accidents I've almost succumbed to while carrying a heavy ladder around my home or studio. That all changes right now with something that anyone can safely carry.

Brilliant, ingenious and highly practical! Those are the words I use to describe the Feather Weight Climb telescoping aluminum ladder. Chances are you have not seen the words "feather weight" and "ladder" in the same sentence but this durable beauty that expands to almost 9 feet is a keeper.

Almost half the calls to a handy-person in our region are the result of us not being able to reach something!

In my quest to save you money, I purchased the gem of all gems for household projects and repairs. It started with various things I could not reach and light bulb changes in our studio, and this ladder has now morphed into my go-to for countless chores. I can even clean our eavestroughs!

Click the play button to watch this ladder in action and to see how easily it can be transported!

Features of the Feather Weight Climb telescoping aluminum ladder:

The lightest, most durable and accessible ladder on the market

Weighs less than 15 pounds

Expands to 8.5 feet

Retracts 27 inches

Allows you to reach up to 16.5 feet

Top-of-the-line safety features

Great for eavestrough autumn leaf removal!

OSHA / ANSI rated to 300 pounds

Aerospace engineered using airplane grade aluminum alloy for strength

Professional level, industrial quality

Ideal for reaching LED and ceiling light bulb replacement

Safely clean your windows

Easily reach air ducts, vents and other areas of your home for cleaning

20 percent lighter than competitors and a fraction of the cost

Slip resistant, easy to store and extremely durable

Lowest-recorded price today

BUY IT NOW: $40 off Feather Weight Climb telescoping extension ladder with free shipping

Was: $129.99

Now: $89.99

