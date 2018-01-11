Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Did you know that a birthday can spell huge savings if you're in the market for an Amazon Echo? Alexa's birthday is Nov. 6 and Amazon has launched several days of Alexa deals to mark the occasion.

By now, I'm sure the hugely popular voice-controlled speaker and home automation assistant doesn't need an introduction, but if you are looking for a way to control your home like never before, Alexa is one of my favorite inventions.

From controlling your thermostats to locking your doors, streaming music, making phone calls, setting cooking timers, ordering an Uber or Lyft or pizza to countless other tasks and fun facts, the number of things you can do with Alexa is unlimited.

New improvements with audio merge near-field omnidirectional microphone technology with impressive Dolby audio and some snazzy new outer designs, ensuring that the Amazon Echo line is going to be one of the most gifted products this holiday season.

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

