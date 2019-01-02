Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

If you missed the Black Friday laptop deals and don't think you can wait until the holidays to get a new computer, this pre-Super Bowl sale is your best bet in terms of savings.



Why do we typically see savings right before the Super Bowl? Retailers spend a considerable amount of money advertising around the Big Game. Just because you might not see a Best Buy commercial during the Super Bowl, doesn't mean they're not using Google keywords and trying to intercept traffic so you end up on their website this weekend.



You'll notice many of your favorite retailers have all types of sales that have kicked off, and not every deal is tied to a big screen TV deal or soundbar. Retailers are running rampant with incentives, trying to capitalize on momentum and get you to their websites. In addition to Best Buy's TV sales, they just launched a top laptop sale with a price match guarantee. Savings range from $50 - $400 off.



You can find the full sale right here, and some of my favorite deals are below!



Best Entry Level / Chromebook:



BUY IT NOW: $50 off Acer 2-In-1 touchscreen 15.6-inch Intel Chromebook with free shipping

Was: $399.99

Now: $349.99



Best Mid-Grade Laptop:



BUY IT NOW: $400 off 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface laptop touchscreen with free shipping

Was: $1299.99

Now: $899.00



Best High End Laptop:



BUY IT NOW: $200 off 15.6-inch LG Gram touchscreen laptop with free shipping

Was: $1,999.99

Now: $1,799.99

